Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUG. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total transaction of C$942,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,735,510. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$163,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$287,882.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,750 shares of company stock worth $2,258,701.

LUG opened at C$10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.88. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.82 and a 1-year high of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

