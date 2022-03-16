M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.70. M.D.C. reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $12.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 49.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 76.4% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

About M.D.C. (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.