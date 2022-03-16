Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of C$43.52 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08.
Madalena Energy Company Profile (CVE:MVN)
