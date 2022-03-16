Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted earnings of ($3.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $516.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.13) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,658,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 65,254 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGE traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.29. 310,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.14. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $107.25.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.