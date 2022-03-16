Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $81.72

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.72 and traded as high as $92.40. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 140,795 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.43.

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.72.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.88) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 107,566.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $9,290,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

