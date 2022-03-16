Maecenas Market Capitalization Reaches $126,217.37 (ART)

Maecenas (ART) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $126,217.37 and approximately $88.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maecenas

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

