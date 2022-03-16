Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $168.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40.

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $21,574,000. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.6% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,901,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 555,555 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $9,844,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 88,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 58,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

