Magna International (TSE:MG) Rating Increased to Hold at Raymond James

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on MG. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a C$106.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$98.25.

Magna International stock traded up C$2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$76.94. 857,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$100.04. The firm has a market cap of C$22.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$70.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.00.

In other news, Director Mary Lou Maher acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

