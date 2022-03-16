Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Shares Up 28%

Shares of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating) shot up 28% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTENY)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Basic, and Cellular segments. The company was founded on February 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

