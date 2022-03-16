Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.84

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.84 and last traded at C$11.68, with a volume of 135345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDI. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$955.84 million and a P/E ratio of 28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque sold 49,500 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total value of C$554,409.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,275 shares in the company, valued at C$764,693.66.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

