MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) versus Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Head to Head Contrast

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MakeMyTrip $163.44 million 15.89 -$55.64 million ($0.34) -72.91 Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MakeMyTrip.

Profitability

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MakeMyTrip -12.95% -4.26% -2.91% Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A -15.61% 0.76%

Risk and Volatility

MakeMyTrip has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MakeMyTrip and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MakeMyTrip 0 1 1 0 2.50 Apollo Strategic Growth Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.20%. Given MakeMyTrip’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.1% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MakeMyTrip beats Apollo Strategic Growth Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MakeMyTrip (Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus. It operates through the following three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. The Air Ticketing segment provides the facility to book domestic and international air tickets. The Hotels and Packages segment provides holiday packages and hotel reservations. The Bus Ticketing segment provides the facility to book domestic and international bus tickets. MakeMyTrip was founded by Deep Kalra and Rajesh Magow on April 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (Get Rating)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

