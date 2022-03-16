MakiSwap (MAKI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $164,493.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00046326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.96 or 0.06739959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,218.20 or 0.99753397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00039667 BTC.

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

