Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.44

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32.

Man Wah Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAWHY)

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

