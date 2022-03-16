Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,790,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 21,830,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $829,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,442,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.81. 382,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,456. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFC. Desjardins boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

About Manulife Financial (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.