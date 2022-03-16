Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 681,200 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 876,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Mapletree Industrial Trust stock remained flat at $$1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

