Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Maravai LifeSciences reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,492 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,288 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,052 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.55. 1,300,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,896. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

