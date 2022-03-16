Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.92 million.

MRVI stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MRVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,288 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 195,439 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 151,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

