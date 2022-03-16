Mark Lindh Buys 20,000,000 Shares of Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS) Stock

Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS – Get Rating) insider Mark Lindh acquired 20,000,000 shares of Bass Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$40,000.00 ($28,776.98).
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.
Bass Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
