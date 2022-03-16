Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Issues Earnings Results

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Markforged updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.280 EPS.

MKFG stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40.

MKFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markforged from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $529,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Markforged by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 471,102 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Markforged by 683.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 235,849 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markforged by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

