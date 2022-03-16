Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Trading 22.7% Higher

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 22.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. 69,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,135,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

MKFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Markforged from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $170,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Markforged by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 523,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 42,841 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

