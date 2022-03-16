Maro (MARO) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Maro (MARO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. Maro has a total market cap of $44.83 million and $203,993.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maro has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

