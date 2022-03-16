Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.98

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $174,767.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,324 shares of company stock valued at $466,389 over the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 591,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 6.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1,609.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 116,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 104,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

