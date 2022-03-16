Mary Beth Henson Purchases 6,000 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.16. 5,814,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,954. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

