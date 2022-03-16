Masari Price Tops $0.0201 on Top Exchanges (MSR)

Masari (MSR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a market cap of $323,067.71 and approximately $96.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Masari has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Masari Coin Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

