Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Down 22.1% in February

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 146.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the second quarter valued at about $847,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 18.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 20.1% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN MHH traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. 8,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital ( NYSEAMERICAN:MHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastech Digital (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.