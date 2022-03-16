Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Trading Down 3.7%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.74. 1,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 221,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMX. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the second quarter worth $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

