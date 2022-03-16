Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.79

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 133460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.58.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

