Maxcoin (MAX) Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges

Maxcoin (MAX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $226,111.64 and approximately $17.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,949.88 or 1.00153104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00070307 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.85 or 0.00239313 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00131701 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00269300 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003972 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00031678 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.