Maxim Group Trims Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Target Price to $16.00

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Maxim Group from $30.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 169.36% from the company’s current price.
Zedge stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.98. Zedge has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $19.90.
Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Zedge had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%.
About Zedge (Get Rating)
Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.
