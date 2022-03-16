Maxim Group Trims Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Target Price to $16.00

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Maxim Group from $30.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 169.36% from the company’s current price.

Zedge stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.98. Zedge has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $19.90.

Get Zedge alerts:

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Zedge had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZDGE. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Zedge by 287.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zedge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zedge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zedge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zedge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zedge (Get Rating)

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.