Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $8.87 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 11.8% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,412 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after purchasing an additional 817,972 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,045,000 after purchasing an additional 554,812 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,048,000 after purchasing an additional 585,613 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,444. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

