Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.3% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

QUAL traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,011 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.64.

