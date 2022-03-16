Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $7.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,632. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $247.82 and a one year high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.