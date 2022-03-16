McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.97. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,428 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,984,000 after acquiring an additional 197,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,848,000 after acquiring an additional 481,027 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,636,000 after acquiring an additional 113,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

