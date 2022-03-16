McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.77

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$1.06. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 46,591 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.94 million and a PE ratio of 7.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 4.11.

About McCoy Global (TSE:MCB)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

