Mchain (MAR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.00

Mchain (MAR) traded up 121.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Mchain has traded 60.9% higher against the dollar. Mchain has a market capitalization of $14,473.85 and $13.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007626 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 78% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 82,638,975 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

