McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCRAA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. McRae Industries has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.59 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%.

McRae Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of military combat boots and children’s shoes. It operates through the following segments: Work Boot, and Western/Lifestyle Boot. The Work Boot segment relates to the distribution of work boot products through the Dan Post, Laredo, John Deere, and McRae brands.

