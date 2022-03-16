Medical Imaging (OTCMKTS:MEDD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Medical Imaging Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDD – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Medical Imaging shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

Medical Imaging Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEDD)

Medical Imaging Corp. engages in the acquisition and operation of profitable medical diagnostic imaging facilities and imaging services businesses. It offers healthcare services with a specific focus on medical diagnostic imaging. The company was founded on December 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.