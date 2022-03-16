Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:MEJHY remained flat at $$14.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Meiji has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Meiji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Meiji from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It offers yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, foodstuffs, livestock products, and sugar and corn sweeteners, as well as transportation services.

