Meme (MEME) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.13 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.10 or 0.00239630 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00011251 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003762 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000927 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00034045 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.42 or 0.00842559 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars.

