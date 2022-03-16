Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) will post sales of $42.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.00 million and the lowest is $41.00 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $43.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $172.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.10 million to $179.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $186.63 million, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $193.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $45.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

MBWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Mercantile Bank news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $600.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

