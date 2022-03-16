Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Trading Down 1.6%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 31.01 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.01 ($0.40). Approximately 87,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 559,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.41).

MERC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Mercia Asset Management from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. increased their price target on shares of Mercia Asset Management from GBX 49 ($0.64) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £137.97 million and a PE ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Payton purchased 12,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £4,861.34 ($6,321.64).

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

