Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MMSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,240,000 after acquiring an additional 809,628 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,510,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,422,000 after buying an additional 117,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,270,000 after purchasing an additional 58,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,340,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.95. 289,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

