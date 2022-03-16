Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.1% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $8.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.12. 440,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,030,930. The company has a market capitalization of $544.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,869 shares of company stock worth $1,740,496. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

