Metaverse ETP 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $129,249.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and $129,249.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001067 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,885,324 coins and its circulating supply is 79,885,226 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

