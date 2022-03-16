Mettalex Hits One Day Volume of $279,471.00 (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $661,599.50 and approximately $279,471.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001439 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mettalex has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com

Buying and Selling Mettalex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mettalex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mettalex using one of the exchanges listed above.

