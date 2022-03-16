Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Mexco Energy news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $64,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 2,500 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,352 shares of company stock worth $462,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 165.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

MXC traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,844. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $36.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

