MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Update

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:MMT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 199,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,347. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.