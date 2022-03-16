MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Update

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MMT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 199,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,347. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 566,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,784 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

