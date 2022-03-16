MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

MGM Growth Properties has increased its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. MGM Growth Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 148.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.1%.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 26.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGP shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 506,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,697,000 after buying an additional 303,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 93,385 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 45,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

