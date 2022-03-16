Michael M. Cullen Sells 3,853 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HSII traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.63. 151,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.77. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

