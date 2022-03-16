Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,305 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for 1.4% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $23,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,954. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.